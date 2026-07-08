NATO emerges 'stronger and more united' after Ankara summit, says UK premier

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday said NATO is "stronger and more united" after leaders concluded their summit in Ankara, despite concerns that US President Donald Trump's criticism of the alliance and disputes over defense spending could overshadow the meeting.

"We've achieved what we wanted to achieve, which is unity," Starmer told reporters in Ankara, saying NATO had achieved its main objective of maintaining unity.

Trump, who had earlier threatened to raise his concerns over issues including Greenland and Iran during the summit, praised the alliance's "spirit" after the talks.

His comments came after repeated criticism of NATO members for not spending enough on defense.

A central issue at the summit was the alliance's target for members to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on allies to present "credible" plans for reaching the goal.

Trump has repeatedly argued that European countries should contribute more financially to NATO, while European leaders have sought to maintain a united position on security cooperation amid growing global tensions.

Starmer said his relationship with Trump had remained functional despite public disagreements between the two leaders.

"We've always got on as two individuals. That is important because it really matters in politics to have a relationship that is a working relationship," he said.

He said the relationship between the UK and US remained essential for defense, security and intelligence cooperation.

"I'm really mindful of the fact that the strategic alliance between the UK and the US is hugely important in defense, in relation to our defense, our security and our intelligence, where we work together 24/7," Starmer said.

He added that maintaining close ties with Washington was important for Britain's wider role in NATO.

"Therefore, I do think it's important for the British prime minister to have a good relationship with the president of the United States," he said. "I'm glad that that's what I've been able to achieve. That has been what I set out to do. I think it's really important for my country, and that's what always comes first."

Asked whether Trump had wished him well before his departure from Downing Street, Starmer said: "Yes, he did, and we're going to stay in touch."

The summit came as tensions continued over the conflict between the US and Iran, with Starmer calling for a return to a ceasefire after what he described as a "challenging" two days.

He warned that continued instability could affect UK household bills and said allies needed to focus on "playing our part" in reopening the Strait of Hormuz and securing a deal.

Trump has threatened further strikes against Iran, describing Tehran's leadership as "scum" and "dishonorable." Asked about the state of an initial ceasefire agreement, Trump said: "I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore."