UKRAINES ZELENSKY SIGNS DRONE DEALS WITH THREE COUNTRIES

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Ukraine had signed three more "drone deals" with Denmark, Estonia and the Netherlands, making available its expertise gained from ⁠more than four years ⁠of war with Russia.

Zelensky announced the deals in posts on social media on the sidelines of the NATO summit ⁠in the Turkish capital Ankara and said that Kyiv had now clinched nine such accords.

Ukraine has developed a highly sophisticated drone industry after having only limited expertise in the sector when Russia invaded its smaller neighbour in February 2022.

Zelensky has travelled widely to promote the deals, particularly in the Middle East, where ⁠Gulf ⁠countries were obliged this year to counter Iranian strikes.

In announcing the deal with Denmark, Zelensky said the agreement "opens up greater opportunities for joint defence production, the exchange of expertise, and transparency in weapons exports".

He said Denmark had been the first country to offer joint production ⁠in Ukraine "and it is absolutely fair that Denmark will now have access to Ukrainian exports of weapons tested in war". In a post on X at the end of the first day of meetings, Zelensky said Ukraine "rightfully belongs here" and repeated that ⁠Kyiv's ‌main ‌aim at the gathering was ⁠to "secure more air defense and ‌stronger diplomatic positions."

Zelensky has pointed to Ukraine's need to boost defences against Russian ⁠ballistic missiles after two attacks ⁠on the Ukrainian capital in the past week. ⁠Nineteen people died in Kyiv in the latest assault on Monday.











