France returns 23 Syrian artifacts after 15 years as Macron visits Damascus

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrive ahead of their meeting at the People's Palace in Damascus on July 7, 2026. (AFP Photo)

France returned 23 archaeological artifacts borrowed from Syria 15 years ago on Tuesday, coinciding with French President Emmanuel Macron's official visit to Damascus in a symbolic gesture reflecting growing ties between the two countries.

The artifacts, which had been loaned to the Arab World Institute in Paris in 2011 from Syrian museums, were returned to the National Museum in Damascus, Syria's Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums (DGAM) said.

According to Syria's state news agency SANA, citing the DGAM, the artifacts had been displayed as part of the institute's permanent exhibition on Arab civilization alongside pieces from other Arab countries.

The artifacts arrived in Damascus during Macron's visit, accompanied by an official French delegation that included the head of the Arab World Institute, the directorate said.

The collection includes rare objects dating from prehistory to the Islamic era, including an artifact bearing Safaitic inscriptions, part of a Palmyrene frieze depicting a hunting scene, and a relief inscription in the Palmyrene language.

"The artifacts were supposed to be returned in 2014, but the war in Syria prevented that," the directorate said.

"The deposed regime failed to secure their return, while French authorities postponed the transfer because of the war and the lack of suitable security and preservation conditions."

The directorate described the return as significant because the artifacts came back "after liberation and the return of security and safety to Syria."

Macron arrived in Damascus on Monday evening in the first visit by a French president to Syria in nearly 18 years.

The visit comes amid growing engagement between Paris and Damascus following Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's visit to France in May 2025, his first trip to a Western country since assuming office.

The two leaders are also expected to oversee the signing of several bilateral agreements during Macron's visit.

The last visit by a French president to Syria was in September 2008, when former President Nicolas Sarkozy traveled to Damascus as part of French efforts to end the diplomatic isolation imposed on Syria following the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.