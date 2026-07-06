UN chief warns AI is developing faster than rules can keep up

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers the opening speech of the first Global Dialogue on AI Governance, in Geneva on July 6, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The United Nations secretary general on Monday ⁠warned that artificial ⁠intelligence is developing faster than anyone can keep up, urging the need for globally harmonised rules to ⁠reduce potential risks - especially to children.

"A technology that can reshape economies, transform the world of work, sway elections and tilt the balance of security is being deployed faster than anyone – including the people building it – can keep up," Antonio Guterres told delegates at the ⁠first-ever ⁠government-level global dialogue on AI in Geneva.

"Innovation needs guardrails.… If AI is to be powerful, it must be governed," Guterres told delegates.

The purpose of the two-day inaugural U.N. Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva ⁠is not to forge a treaty, but rather to discuss how to set rules to mitigate the potential harms of AI as well as take advantage of its opportunities.

Delegates will consider a ⁠report ‌by a ‌UN-backed independent scientific panel of ⁠40 experts, who ‌will present their findings from the first global, independent scientific assessment ⁠of AI.

A more comprehensive ⁠report is planned next year, alongside a ⁠second global meeting in New York.





















