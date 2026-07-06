Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv region kills 10, injures dozens, Ukraine says

Emergency services work at the site of an apartment building, which was heavily damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 6, 2026. (REUTERS)

Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine's Kyiv region early Monday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 61, said Ukrainian officials.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on Telegram that nine people were killed and 46 injured in the capital, where the strikes caused widespread damage.

"Unfortunately, this is not final information. Rescue efforts are still ongoing," he said.

Kyiv regional Gov. Mykola Kalashnyk said one person was killed and 15 others injured in communities surrounding the capital.

"Russia is once again purposefully striking civilians and civilian infrastructure," Kalashnyk wrote on Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that in Darnytskyi district, debris struck a 25-story apartment building, trapping residents on the upper floors. Rescuers evacuated 22 people.

A separate strike triggered a fire on the upper floors of a 30-story residential building in the same district, prompting evacuations, he said.

In Podilskyi district, debris partially destroyed a 21-story apartment building, while fires damaged a warehouse and a nonresidential building in Obolonskyi district, he added.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces launched a massive strike using long-range precision weapons from land, air and sea as well as attack drones in response to what it called a Ukrainian "terrorist attacks" on civilian infrastructure in Russia.

"These strikes hit military industry facilities, fuel and energy complex facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region and military airfield infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions," the ministry said on Russian state-owned social media platform Max.

Independent verification of the claims remain difficult due to the ongoing war.

























