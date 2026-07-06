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News World 2 dead, dozens wounded in Sri Lanka prison clashes

2 dead, dozens wounded in Sri Lanka prison clashes

At least two inmates have been killed and dozens injured as clashes at Sri Lanka’s Negombo prison continued for a second day, prompting police intervention and an investigation.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published July 06,2026
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2 DEAD, DOZENS WOUNDED IN SRI LANKA PRISON CLASHES

Clashes continued for a second day at a prison in Sri Lanka on Monday, with at least two people dead and dozens wounded.

Police "opened fire to control the clash between inmates and prison officers" after "fresh unrest had broken out" at Negombo prison on the western coast of the island nation, News Wire reported.

Around 25 people were injured Monday and are being treated at Negombo Hospital.

The clashes that broke out Sunday "between remanded and convicted prisoners had resulted in the deaths of two inmates and injuries to 38 others," according to the report.

With security beefed up, prison authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the clashes at the prison, which currently houses 2,417 inmates.