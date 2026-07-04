Ghana flood death toll climbs to 34 as relief efforts continue

Ghana's nationwide death toll from severe flooding earlier this week has risen to 34, with officials warning on Friday that the number could increase as recovery operations continue.

A report by 3News on Friday cited Richard Amo Yartey, director of inspectorate at Ghana's National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), as saying 12 of the confirmed fatalities were recorded in the capital, Accra. He noted that authorities are still verifying reports of missing people, meaning the overall death toll may rise if additional bodies are recovered.

Speaking on Ghana's TV3 news on Thursday, Amo Yartey said emergency teams remain engaged in search efforts while relief supplies are being distributed to affected communities across the country.

According to NADMO, the floods impacted seven regions and displaced a total of 89,736 people.

Greater Accra recorded the highest number of displaced residents with 54,712, followed by the Central Region with 21,882. Thousands more were affected in the Volta, Western, Ashanti and Western North regions, while the Eastern Region reported the lowest displacement figures.



