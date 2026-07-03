4 injured after mine blast in Russia’s Kursk region

Four people were injured on Friday when a vehicle was struck by a remotely detonated mine in Russia's Kursk region, an official said.

Regional Gov. Alexander Khinshtein said on Telegram that the vehicle was carrying employees of the Rylsk District Administration.

He said the driver and a passenger were injured, along with two people standing on the steps of the administration building.

"The blast wave caused them to suffer concussions and shrapnel wounds to their arms and legs," Khinshtein said.

He added that the area had been cordoned off and bomb disposal experts were working at the scene.





