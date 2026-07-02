UN voices deep concern over Damascus blast that killed 6

A police vehicle near the site of what Syrian state media reported was a blast at a cafe in central Damascus, Syria, July 2, 2026. (REUTERS)

The UN voiced deep concern Thursday over a bomb explosion at a cafe near the Justice Palace in Damascus that killed at least six people and wounded 22 others.

"The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) expresses his deep concern about the explosion today near the Palace of Justice in Damascus," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at a daily briefing.

Guterres extended his condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured "a full and speedy recovery," according to Dujarric.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that attacks against civilians are unacceptable, stressing that those responsible must be identified, brought to justice," he said, while noting the Syrian authorities' commitment to investigating the attack.

According to Syria's Alikhbariah TV, the blast was caused by an explosive device planted inside the cafe on Al-Nasr Street, near the Justice Palace.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion, while investigations are ongoing.