News World Two dead, more than 30 injured in German hospital fire

Two dead, more than 30 injured in German hospital fire

Two patients died Thursday in a hospital fire in Ludwigslust, near Schwerin in northern Germany, according to local district officials speaking to dpa.

DPA WORLD Published July 02,2026 Subscribe

Two people have died in a fire at a hospital in the northern German town of Ludwigslust, near Schwerin, officials said on Thursday.



A spokeswoman for the Ludwigslust-Parchim district told dpa that the two victims were patients.



Police put the number of injured at more than 30, though the district spokeswoman said none of them had suffered serious injuries.



Initial findings suggest the fire started in a patient room. It was not immediately clear whether the two people who died had been in the same room.



The hospital's roof structure caught fire at around 4:30 am (0230 GMT), according to authorities. Patients and staff were evacuated from the building as emergency services responded.



It was initially unclear how many people had been brought out of the hospital.



By morning, flames and smoke were rising from the roof of the five-storey building. Outside, people wrapped in rescue blankets were sitting on the grass in front of the hospital.



Staff pushed patients across the hospital grounds, while some patients were able to slowly walk out on their own. Others waited in wheelchairs or on benches outside the clinic. Many had towels wrapped around their shoulders.



According to the hospital's website, the facility has 160 beds. It is the only hospital in Ludwigslust and provides basic and standard medical care for the region.









