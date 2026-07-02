POLLING BEGINS IN ALGERIAS 2ND PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS SINCE 2019 PROTESTS

Polling stations opened across Algeria on Thursday for the country's second parliamentary elections since the 2019 protest movement that led to the resignation of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

State television said polling stations opened at 8 am local time (0700 GMT) in all 69 provinces, with voting scheduled to continue until 7 pm (1800GMT).

Television footage showed voting beginning at polling stations in the southwestern provinces of Tindouf and Bechar, as well as the eastern border province of Tebessa.

More than 24 million voters have been called to elect members of the 407-seat National People's Assembly in the second legislative elections since the 2019 protest movement.

The assembly includes 12 seats reserved for Algerians living abroad.

The 2019 protest movement, known as the Hirak movement, ended the 20-year rule of Bouteflika after months of nationwide demonstrations.