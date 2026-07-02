Iran says IAEA inspectors ‘will not be granted any access’ to bombed nuclear sites

Iran's Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Wednesday inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) "will not be granted any access" to its bombed sites.

"Parliament itself passed the law, and the Supreme National Security Council has also adopted a corresponding resolution," Qalibaf said in televised remarks posted on his Telegram channel.

"Under this law, no access whatsoever will be granted to sites that have been bombed and damaged," he added.

The speaker stressed that Tehran "will not grant any access" beyond what has been authorized by the country's Supreme National Security Council.

"The IAEA inspectors are only entitled to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and the Tehran Research Reactor," he added.

His comments come as a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, brokered by Pakistan, entered into force on June 18 after it was electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

The agreement provides a framework for ending the war that began in late February and addressing outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran through negotiations, including a cessation of hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, sanctions relief, the nuclear file, the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional security arrangements.