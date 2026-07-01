UN warns expanding Israeli-controlled areas in Gaza are increasing risks to civilians

Palestinians cycle and walk along a street lined with damaged buildings near the al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, on July 1, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The UN warned on Wednesday that Israel's continued expansion of controlled areas in Gaza is increasing risks to civilians and limiting humanitarian operations.

At a daily briefing, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said humanitarian partners urged protection for civilians, including along the so-called "yellow line."

He said the Humanitarian Country Team, which includes UN agencies and NGOs operating in the occupied Palestinian territory, reported that Israel's territorial expansion since the October ceasefire has heightened civilian risks and further restricted aid delivery.

Dujarric said the UN human rights office verified the deaths of 196 Palestinians, including 18 women and 43 children, in Israeli attacks near areas where Israeli forces were deployed between Oct. 10 and April.

"Many people were reportedly killed while moving through areas lacking clear demarcation on the ground," he said, adding that Palestinians are increasingly confined to smaller areas with insecurity, violence and limited access to basic services.

Dujarric added that about 360 Palestinians have been displaced and more than 150 structures demolished in East Jerusalem since the start of 2026.