UN TO HOLD DEBATE ON SUDANS AL-OBEID AS BRITAIN WARNS OF ATROCITIES

A Sudanese woman sits with her child in al-Rahmaniyah camp for displaced people, near the city of El-Obeid in the southern Kordofan region, on June 25, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The U.N. Human ⁠Rights Council on Tuesday decided to hold an urgent debate on the situation in Sudan's al-Obeid later this week, with Britain's envoy warning of the risk of large-scale atrocities. The request follows reports that Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allies are massing forces around the city of al-Obeid that could ⁠result ⁠in an escalation of the conflict.

Britain's Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor Sanders described "siege-like conditions" that have left thousands trapped and cut off from humanitarian aid amid intensifying drone strikes.

"Up to 500,000 civilians are now at risk of large-scale atrocities...We cannot allow a ⁠repeat of preventable atrocities," she told the Geneva-based council.

The request was also backed by Germany, Ireland, Norway and the Netherlands and the debate will take place on July 3. Sudan's delegation declined to address the council on Tuesday.

Sanders ⁠said ‌that ‌London planned to table a ⁠motion before the 47-member council ‌on Friday, without giving details. The council does not have any legal ⁠powers but can vote to ⁠launch investigations which are sometimes used as ⁠evidence in war crimes cases before national or international courts.



















