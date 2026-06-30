Indian premier urges ‘continued efforts’ for regional peace in call with Iranian president

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated the "need for continued efforts" to ensure "lasting peace and stability" in the region during a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

A statement issued by Modi's office said Pezeshkian briefed Modi on recent developments in the Middle East and "the way forward."

New Delhi said Modi "welcomed the understanding reached, and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy."

Modi "reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce," the statement said.

A memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, brokered under Pakistani mediation, entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

It provides a framework for ending the conflict and addressing outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran through negotiations, including a cessation of hostilities, sanctions relief, the nuclear file, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and broader regional security arrangements.





