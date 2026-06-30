China’s top diplomat stresses US-Iran talks in meeting with Saudi counterpart

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed the importance of ongoing US-Iran talks on Tuesday as he hosted Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Beijing.

"The priority is to safeguard and implement the memorandum of understanding, maintain the momentum of negotiations, overcome difficulties and interference and work for an early comprehensive agreement agreed by both the United States and Iran, accepted by regional countries, and welcomed by the international community," he said, according to a statement from Beijing's Foreign Ministry.

The current ceasefire "remains fragile, but talking is better than fighting, and dialogue is better than confrontation," Wang said.

He added that China is ready to work with Saudi Arabia to help ease tensions and promote lasting peace and stability in the region.

Faisal said Saudi Arabia values China's role in helping reduce tensions in the Middle East and looks forward to working with Beijing to restore peace and stability in the region as soon as possible.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit comes amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, after the two countries reached a framework peace agreement, followed by technical talks in Switzerland aimed at ending the Iran war.

US President Donald Trump said Iran wanted a meeting, and the two sides are scheduled to meet Tuesday in the Qatari capital Doha, following recent attacks by both sides.

However, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said earlier that "no technical talks" with the US are scheduled this week in Doha, disputing US media reports.