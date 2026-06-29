Pakistan seeks urgent LNG cargo as Hormuz tensions disrupt supplies

Pakistan has launched an urgent tender to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery this week, as renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz disrupt energy flows through one of the world's most important shipping routes.

The state-owned Pakistan LNG Limited invited international suppliers to bid for one LNG cargo on a delivered ex-ship basis at Port Qasim, Karachi, according to a tender document published by Pakistan's Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

The cargo is scheduled for delivery between June 30 and July 4. The tender seeks 140,000 cubic meters of LNG, with a tolerance of plus or minus 10%.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global LNG shipments, particularly from Qatar, one of Pakistan's main suppliers. Any interruption to vessel traffic through the waterway can force buyers to turn to the spot market, where cargoes are often more expensive and harder to secure at short notice.

Pakistan has faced repeated energy supply pressure since the conflict in the region affected LNG flows, prompting the country to seek additional spot cargoes to cover domestic demand.

The latest tender follows attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, which have raised concerns among shipowners, insurers and energy buyers over the safety of transits through the waterway.





