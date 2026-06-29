Netherlands show respect for Morocco as Gakpo set to play

The Netherlands go into their first knockout match against Morocco on Monday with great respect for their opponents, but also with extra motivation to win for forward Cody Gakpo.



The Liverpool striker and his partner Noa van der Bij announced on Saturday that their unborn son had died during pregnancy. Gakpo has decided to remain with the national team while the Netherlands are still at the World Cup.



"It was very sad news. We did what was in our power to support him," Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said.



Koeman said he had great respect for Gakpo's decision to stay with the squad.



Gakpo, who scored twice in the three group games, is expected to start Monday's match against Morocco in Monterrey.



The Dutch are aware that Morocco will be their toughest opponents at the World Cup so far.



"It is going to be a challenging game in challenging circumstances but I'm looking forward to it. These are the games you want to be part of," captain Virgil van Dijk said.



Morocco reached the semi-finals at the tournament in Qatar four years ago, becoming the first African team to do so at a World Cup.



