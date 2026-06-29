Iran, Oman hold first joint Hormuz committee meeting in Muscat

Iran and Oman held the first meeting of a joint committee on the Strait of Hormuz in Muscat to discuss current issues related to the narrow sea passageway and its future management, the Iranian deputy foreign minister said on Monday.

In a statement on US social media platform X, Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said the meeting was held during his visit to Muscat with Abdulaziz Al-Hinai, ambassador-at-large at the Omani Foreign Ministry.

"While reviewing current issues related to the strait, we exchanged views on the future management of the strait within the framework of Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and the sovereign rights of coastal states," he added.





