EU foreign policy chief, European commissioners to visit Türkiye ahead of NATO summit

The EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas along with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner will visit Türkiye on June 29-30.

Kallas, Kos, and Brunner are expected to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The visit comes ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara, set to take place on July 7-8.

"The visit will be an opportunity to review EU-Türkiye relations, discuss common challenges in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment and explore additional avenues for cooperation, with Türkiye being a candidate country and a NATO Ally," the bloc said in a statement on Sunday.

It will be Kallas' second official visit to Türkiye.