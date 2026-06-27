Lebanese, UAE presidents discuss Lebanon-Israel framework deal

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed a US-brokered deal between Lebanon and Israel, Lebanese Presidency said on Saturday.

The discussions came over a phone call and addressed the wider region in light of recent developments, the presidency stated on the US social media company X.

Al Nahyan expressed the UAE's support for Lebanon and for the positions taken by President Aoun and the Lebanese government in this regard, it added.

The UAE president also expressed his country's "readiness to assist Lebanon politically, economically and socially to help it overcome its current challenges."

Aoun, for his part, thanked Al Nahyan for the UAE's support for Lebanon and its people, the presidency added.

Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-brokered framework deal in Washington on Friday, concluding the fifth round of negotiations aimed at resolving outstanding disputes between the two sides.

The agreement came after Israeli attacks have killed over 4,000 and wounded more than 4,000 others in Lebanon since March 2, according to the Lebanese authorities.



