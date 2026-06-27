Egypt holds off Iran in 1-1 stalemate to secure place in next World Cup round

Egypt held off Iran in a 1-1 stalemate to secure their place in the next round in their final Group G match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium in the US.

Egypt made the perfect start, taking the lead in the fifth minute. Mohamed Salah's effort was only partially cleared by Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after Zizo looked ready to pounce, allowing Mahmoud Saber to react quickest and fire the loose ball home, sending the Egyptian-dominated crowd into celebration.

Iran had a golden opportunity to level shortly afterwards when Mehdi Taremi won a penalty after beating Mohamed Abdelmonem to a loose ball and being brought down by the defender. However, Taremi was unable to convert from the spot.

The equalizer came in the 14th minute. Milad Mohammadi's shot was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, but Ramin Rezaeian was perfectly placed to slam home the rebound from the tightest of angles.

After a goalless back and forth that frustrated both sides, Iran's Shoja Khalilzadeh turned into the net after an almighty scramble in the Egypt box, but after a lengthy VAR video referee check, the goal was deemed offside, devastating Iran and dashing their hopes of guaranteeing a spot in the next round. Egypt rejoiced at the reversal of their fate.

As a result of the game, Egypt finished Group G in second place, securing their place in the next round while Iran finished third, still in contention to advance as part of the best third teams, but will have to wait for the other groups to play their games to learn their fate.

Egypt is next set to play Australia in the Round of 32