Starlink offers free internet service to customers in earthquake-hit areas of Venezuela

Starlink announced Thursday that it will provide free satellite internet service through July 25 to customers in areas of Venezuela affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck the country a day earlier.

The company said existing active customers in impacted areas will automatically receive a credit on their accounts, while customers who previously canceled their service will also receive credits allowing them to reactivate their connections.

Starlink said new customers in affected areas who purchase a satellite kit can contact customer support after activation to receive free service through July 25.

The company also said customers whose Starlink equipment was damaged by the earthquakes can request a free replacement kit.

The announcement comes after internet connectivity dropped sharply across Venezuela on Wednesday as two powerful earthquakes damaged power and telecommunications infrastructure, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks.

Network data showed a significant decline in connectivity after the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes disrupted parts of the country's communications infrastructure, NetBlocks said in a post on the US social media platform X.

The earthquakes caused widespread destruction across northern Venezuela, prompting emergency response operations as authorities continued assessing the damage.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez earlier declared a national state of emergency after officials reported extensive damage to infrastructure.



