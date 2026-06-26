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News Middle East Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon amid final day of Washington negotiations

Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon amid final day of Washington negotiations

An Israeli warplane struck the Lebanese border town of Beit Yahoun on Thursday, violating a ceasefire amid US-mediated negotiations between Lebanese and Israeli officials, with casualty details yet to emerge.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published June 26,2026
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ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE HITS SOUTHERN LEBANON AMID FINAL DAY OF WASHINGTON NEGOTIATIONS

An Israeli warplane struck the southern Lebanese border town of Beit Yahoun on Thursday, violating the ceasefire, according to an Anadolu correspondent in the field.

Further information on casualties or damage from the strike was not immediately available.

The attack came as Lebanese and Israeli officials are set to conclude the fifth round of US-mediated negotiations in Washington on Thursday.

The talks follow the entry into force of a US-Iran memorandum of understanding on June 18, after it was electronically signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The agreement includes a provision committing the parties to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,100 people and injured over 12,000 others since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.