Red Cross launches emergency appeal after Venezuela earthquakes

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Friday launched an emergency appeal to support relief efforts in Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes devastated parts of the country.

The appeal aims to raise 50 million Swiss francs ($61.8 million) to help 300,000 people, with relief efforts initially focused on the hardest-hit areas of La Guaira and Greater Caracas.

According to Venezuelan authorities, at least 235 people have died and 4,300 were injured after two earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday.

"These quakes have been devastating for the people of Venezuela," IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain said in a statement. "Tens of thousands of lives have changed forever."

The Venezuelan Red Cross has been carrying out search and rescue operations, first aid, psychological support, family reunification services and damage assessments since the earthquakes struck, despite many of its own volunteers being affected.

"IFRC and Venezuelan Red Cross teams responded immediately. The value of having local teams permanently in place has already become clear," Chapagain said.

"But a disaster of this scale cannot rest on local shoulders alone," he said, calling on the international community to support the appeal.

The federation said it dispatched its first shipment of humanitarian aid Friday, sending 17 tonnes of supplies, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits and mosquito nets, from its logistics hub in Panama to Venezuela.

It also released 2 million Swiss francs from its Disaster Response Emergency Fund within hours of the disaster.

The Venezuelan Red Cross's headquarters sustained severe damage in the earthquakes, while some volunteers lost their homes. Its hospitals, clinics and ambulance services continue supporting the country's overstretched healthcare system.

Funds raised through the new appeal will be used to provide emergency shelter, healthcare, field hospitals, mental health and psychosocial support, water and sanitation services, relief supplies, cash assistance and family reunification services.

The federation also said Red Cross societies in 10 Latin American countries have activated services to help families separated by the disaster reconnect amid widespread communications disruptions.





