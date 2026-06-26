Germany backs calls to delay EU methane rules over energy security concerns

Germany on Friday backed calls by several EU countries to change the bloc's methane emissions regulation, warning that the current rules could threaten energy security and disrupt fossil fuel imports.

German Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche said purchases for 2027 supply volumes are already being made as EU energy ministers met in Luxembourg to discuss energy security and supply risks.

"We will have to speak very seriously with the European Commission about the fact that we cannot, under any circumstances, put our security of supply at risk if the methane regulation remains in its current form," Reiche told a meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday.

A group of EU member states, led by the Czech Republic and Slovakia, has called on the European Commission to consider easing barriers to oil and gas imports, including by delaying importer requirements for three years.

The push has gained urgency after major energy suppliers, including the US and Qatar, warned that the rules could complicate oil and gas deliveries to Europe at a time of heightened supply concerns.

Reiche added that Germany needs "at least a postponement or suspension" of the regulation to ensure secure imports of natural gas as well as petroleum products such as kerosene.

The EU methane regulation requires fossil fuel importers to comply with monitoring and verification rules aimed at reducing methane emissions, one of the most potent greenhouse gases. Import requirements are due to take effect next year.

The European Commission has resisted reopening the regulation, arguing that changing the law would create further uncertainty in energy markets. Brussels has instead offered non-binding guidance intended to limit penalties for companies unable to comply.

Industry groups have also warned that importers could be pushed into non-compliance because of difficulties with verification, a lack of recognized protocols, and limited availability of approved verification bodies.

Methane is responsible for a significant share of global warming and traps far more heat than carbon dioxide over the short term, making its reduction a key part of the EU's climate policy.



