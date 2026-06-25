Putin summons Russian Security Council to discuss security issues, ties with neighbors

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a meeting with the permanent members of Russia's Security Council to discuss domestic security and relations with neighboring countries.

"We have two issues today. One concerns ensuring internal security and stability. The second is the development of our relations with our closest neighbors. I propose that we begin with issues on the domestic agenda," Putin said at the start of the meeting.

The Russian president asked Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov and Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to brief participants on the topics under discussion.

The meeting comes amid continued security concerns in Russia following Ukrainian drone attacks targeting energy infrastructure in various regions.

The Kremlin did not immediately provide further details about the agenda or specific issues considered during the meeting.