US, Iran to have communication line to avoid incidents: Pakistan

The US and Iran have agreed to form a direct communication line to avoid incidents and miscommunication, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said the joint statement released by mediating nations, Pakistan and Qatar, included forming a communication line as well as de-confliction cell.

"As we proceed in the peace process, these steps will be guiding the negotiation process," Andrabi told reporters in Islamabad.

He said five points were agreed upon by the US and Iran.

"One is the establishing of high-level committee for political oversight for mediation. Chief negotiators will report regularly to the high-level committee and lead working groups focused on nuclear, sanctions and monitoring and dispute resolution for effective implementation of the (Islamabad) MoU," he said.

"Number three, the agreement has been reached upon a roadmap towards reaching a final peace deal in 60 days and number four forming a communication line between the parties to avoid incident and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz; and five, creation of a de-confliction cell between the parties - the US, Iran, the Lebanese government and the mediators will facilitate that," said Andrabi.

The joint statement was released after US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf held direct talks in Switzerland over the weekend. Pakistan and Qatar mediated the talks and subsequently released a statement on the 60-day period of technical level talks.

The technical talks between the US and Iran are expected to resume next week, said Andrabi.





