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News World Top US general in Europe to retire early amid military leadership purge: Reports

Top US general in Europe to retire early amid military leadership purge: Reports

US Gen. Chris Donahue, known for being the last American service member to leave Afghanistan in 2021, is reportedly entering early retirement amid a broad revamp of military leadership.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 24,2026
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TOP US GENERAL IN EUROPE TO RETIRE EARLY AMID MILITARY LEADERSHIP PURGE: REPORTS

US Gen. Chris Donahue, the four-star commander of the US Army Europe and Africa, is set to enter early retirement as part of a sweeping overhaul of military leadership, according to media reports late Tuesday.

Donahue, a highly decorated special forces veteran, gained global recognition as the final American service member to depart Afghanistan during the 2021 withdrawal, the Financial Times reported.

The abrupt departure coincides with the Pentagon's plan to downgrade the European command from a four-star to a three-star post, according to ABC News.