Israeli forces arrest man during Quneitra incursion in southern Syria

Israeli forces arrested a young man Wednesday during an incursion in southern Syria's Quneitra countryside, local Alikhbariah TV reported.

The incursion happened on the road linking Al-Muallaqa village and Ghadir al-Bustan town in the Quneitra countryside, the report said.

The arrest comes a day after Israeli tanks accompanied by soldiers advanced into the Syrian province, while Israeli forces also detained and later released a Syrian man in the same area, according to the outlet.

Israeli forces have carried out near-daily incursions in southern Syria, including raids, checkpoints, house searches and detentions, Alikhbariah reported.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria void and moved into the UN-monitored buffer zone. Syria's new administration has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the agreement.

Despite the absence of direct threats from Syria's new leadership, Israel has continued airstrikes and military offensives inside Syria, causing civilian casualties and damage to military infrastructure.





