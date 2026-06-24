Qatari, Pakistani leaders discuss Mideast situation as US, Iran advance technical talks

Qatari and Pakistani leaders discussed the Middle East situation on Wednesday as the United States and Iran are set to resume technical-level talks next week in Switzerland.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani telephoned Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the developments following the first round of technical-level talks held in Burgenstock earlier this week between the two warring sides.

"Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the first round of technical-level talks held in Burgenstock and stated that positive momentum must continue so that negotiations could be successful," according to a statement from Sharif's office.

The leaders agreed that it would be important to safeguard the talks from "detractors."

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said technical talks are expected to resume early next week, following hours-long discussions between Iran and the US on Monday.

The emir congratulated Sharif on Pakistan's "successful" diplomatic efforts that led to the historic signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran on June 17.

He also expressed Qatar's "full" support for Pakistan's peace efforts.

Sharif, in response, thanked the emir for Qatar's "consistent and steadfast" support in the peace efforts, as well as the important roles played by other "brotherly" countries.

The Qatari leader also conveyed his "deep" condolences for the tragic death of a Pakistani national in a fire at the Barzan gas facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City earlier this week.

Qatar hosts more than 300,000 Pakistanis.

"Both leaders agreed to continue close coordination between the two countries in the coming days," the statement added.