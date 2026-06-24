Peace will prevail despite Israeli provocation, says Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that peace will prevail in the region despite Israeli provocations.

Referring to Israel as "a reckless group," he said, Tel Aviv "never wants the guns to fall silent in our region."

Speaking at a party meeting in parliament, he called Israel a "massacre network which has made terror and occupation its state policy."

Erdogan further said Israel had done everything possible to undermine the "hard-won consensus" reached over the past 10 days.

Hailing Türkiye for its influence in the region, he said the nation will continue its efforts to achieve a lasting resolution to the conflict in Iran.



