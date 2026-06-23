Top Indian, Chinese officials meet, note ‘gradual normalization’ in ties: New Delhi

Meeting on Monday, top Indian and Chinese security officials noted a "gradual normalization" in ties, according to an official statement.

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a meeting of the BRICS bloc-which also includes Brazil, Russia, South Africa, and other nations-which began on Monday in New Delhi.

"The two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards gradual normalisation," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for India's External Affairs Ministry, wrote on US social media company X.

Besides being China's top diplomat, Wang also fills the role of its top security advisor.

Doval "underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building of trust and better understanding between the two sides," Jaiswal said.

He added, "The discussions were constructive and forward-looking."

Wang also noted the "gradual" improvement in bilateral ties, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Both countries' leaders agree that China and India are partners, he said.

Wang urged New Delhi and Beijing to view their relationship from a long-term perspective and promote cooperation from a global standpoint.

He also called on both sides to respect each other's interests, properly handle sensitive issues, and prevent border issues from affecting the overall bilateral relationship.

The two sides should accelerate the restoration of dialogue mechanisms and promote exchanges in trade, finance, law enforcement, media, and other fields, Wang added.

India-China relations saw a thaw in 2024, and since then, both countries have been working to improve bilateral relations.

Relations took a nosedive in 2020 when the two countries engaged in border clashes along the 3,500-kilometer (2,174-mile) Line of Actual Control-their de facto border.