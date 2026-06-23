Russia says US weapons stockpiles 'considerably depleted'

Russia on Tuesday said that the US plans to expand weapons production through major automakers, reflecting the depletion of American military stockpiles due to recent conflicts and continued military assistance to Ukraine.

Commenting at a press briefing in Moscow on remarks by US President Donald Trump that companies such as Ford and General Motors, along with other manufacturers, could soon begin producing military equipment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the situation as "quite understandable."

"There were military operations in the Persian Gulf during the aggression against Iran. In addition, the US continues to supply significant quantities of weapons to Ukraine. Naturally, stockpiles and warehouses have been considerably depleted and need replenishment," he said.

The official noted: "Militarization of the US economy is taking place."

US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that American companies Ford and General Motors, as well as other automakers, may soon begin weapons production to replenish the country's armed forces' arsenals, including interceptor missiles for Patriot surface-to-air missile systems and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Asked about the situation in the Russian economy, he said macroeconomic stability remained secure despite volatility in global oil markets.

"There are currently no grounds for doubting the macroeconomic stability of our country," Peskov said, adding that the issue had been repeatedly discussed at economic meetings chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

The official acknowledged that fluctuations in oil prices affect economies worldwide, including Russia's, but argued that the country's economy remained resilient.

Peskov also said the share of non-oil-and-gas revenues in Russia's budget was growing, although income from the energy sector continued to make a significant contribution to state finances.

"Oil revenues remain a substantial contribution to the formation of our budget, but the share of non-oil-and-gas revenues is also increasing," he said.





