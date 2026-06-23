PUTIN SAYS UKRAINE TRYING TO DISRUPT RUSSIAS ENERGY SECTOR THROUGH ATTACKS

Putin says Ukraine trying to disrupt Russia's energy sector through attacks

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the government via video link in Moscow, Russia, June 23, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused Ukraine of trying to disrupt Russia's energy sector and tourism industry through military strikes.

Speaking at a meeting with government officials, Putin accused Ukraine of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure as Russian forces advance on the battlefield.

"We know and see that the Kyiv regime, as the situation on the front rapidly deteriorates, as the enemy loses territory after territory, and our fighters occupy one populated area after another, has adopted the tactic of attacking our civilian facilities, our civilian infrastructure," he said.

Putin ordered the government, and specifically the Defense Ministry, to take measures to minimize the impact of Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Due to recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, several facilities suspended operations for maintenance, prompting Moscow to periodically impose restrictions aimed at stabilizing the domestic fuel market.

The restrictions on fuel sales have been imposed across Saratov, Tver, Omsk, Voronezh, Crimea and Tatarstan regions.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's General Staff claimed its forces had struck 16 major Russian oil refineries and fuel terminals, taking more than 30% of refining capacity offline.