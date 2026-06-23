Iran says technical talks with US concluded in Switzerland

Iran announced early Tuesday the conclusion of technical talks with the US in Burgenstock, Switzerland, as part of Qatari- and Pakistani-mediated negotiations aimed at ending the US-Israel-Iran war.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who led Iran's technical negotiating team, said the four-party talks concluded with an agreement on arrangements for future negotiations, including working groups and implementation mechanisms, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.

Gharibabadi said the discussions followed a high-level committee meeting held Sunday to monitor implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding — a framework agreement to end the war signed virtually by the US and Iranian presidents on June 17 — which continued into Monday.

"Technical discussions were held to determine the implementation mechanisms of the memorandum of understanding and the statement issued at the conclusion of the high-level meeting, and the necessary understandings were reached," he said.