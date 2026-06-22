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US issues Iran-related general license for oil sales
US issues Iran-related general license for oil sales
The U.S. Treasury Department issued a 60-day general license for Iran on Monday. The temporary waiver authorizes the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian-origin crude oil, petroleum products, and petrochemicals through August 21.
The U.S. Treasury Department issued a general license for Iran on Monday, authorizing the production, delivery and sale of crude oil and petrochemical and petroleum products of Iranian origin through August 21.