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News World US issues Iran-related general license for oil sales

US issues Iran-related general license for oil sales

The U.S. Treasury Department issued a 60-day general license for Iran on Monday. The temporary waiver authorizes the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian-origin crude oil, petroleum products, and petrochemicals through August 21.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 22,2026
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US ISSUES IRAN-RELATED GENERAL LICENSE FOR OIL SALES

The U.S. ⁠Treasury ⁠Department issued a general license ⁠for Iran on Monday, authorizing the production, delivery ⁠and ⁠sale of crude oil and petrochemical and petroleum ⁠products of Iranian origin through August ⁠21.