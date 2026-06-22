News World Two thirds of Germans tempted by working abroad

Two thirds of Germans tempted by working abroad

A strong majority of German employees are open to working overseas, according to a recent survey conducted by market research firm Appinio for the job platform Indeed. The data shows that two-thirds of workers would consider a job abroad, with the United States, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland emerging as the most popular destinations.

DPA WORLD Published June 22,2026 Subscribe

Two thirds of workers in Germany could imagine taking a job abroad, with the United States, the United Kingdom and Switzerland topping the list of desired destinations, a survey by the market research institute Appinio for the job site Indeed has found.



The survey published on Monday found that one third of respondents had already made concrete inquiries. Interest in the US had recently been declining, it said.



"If two thirds of employees are toying with the idea of leaving, this should also be understood as a sign of dissatisfaction with conditions at home," Indeed economist Virginia Sondergeld said.



She said international mobility was fundamentally welcome. "Politicians and employers should take these signals seriously: In dialogue with employees, new incentives for working in Germany must be created, working conditions improved and talented people given real reasons to stay," Sondergeld said.



The desire to work abroad was particularly pronounced among high earners. Around half of those with a net household income of more than €6,000 ($6,870) per month had already actively applied for jobs abroad or were actively exploring the foreign job market, the survey found.



However, the vast majority do not want to stay abroad permanently, with the range of preferences spanning from a few months to several years.











