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News World Erdoğan: Türkiye to gain global diplomatic prominence with NATO, Turkic summits

Erdoğan: Türkiye to gain global diplomatic prominence with NATO, Turkic summits

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Ankara’s international profile will rise markedly with the upcoming NATO and Organization of Turkic States summits, further cementing the capital’s role as a global diplomatic hub.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 22,2026
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ERDOĞAN: TÜRKIYE TO GAIN GLOBAL DIPLOMATIC PROMINENCE WITH NATO, TURKIC SUMMITS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday that Ankara's international visibility will increase significantly with upcoming NATO and Turkic States summits, positioning the capital as a global diplomatic hub.

Speaking at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's Central Decision and Executive Board meeting at the party's congress center in Ankara, Erdoğan said the summits would strengthen Ankara's role on the international stage.

"(With the NATO and Organization of Turkic States summits) Ankara's international visibility will increase as never before, and our capital will make a name for itself as a center of global diplomacy," he said.