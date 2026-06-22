News World Starmer resigns as UK prime minister, Andy Burnham poised to take over

Starmer resigns as UK prime minister, Andy Burnham poised to take over

Keir Starmer on Monday announced his resignation as UK prime minister and Labour Party leader amid mounting pressure following poor results in last month's local elections.

DPA WORLD Published June 22,2026 Subscribe

Keir Starmer announced on Monday that he will resign as British prime minister less than two years after coming to power.



In a statement outside the prime minister's office at 10 Downing Street, Starmer said his party had asked whether he is "best placed to lead us into the next general election."



He said: "I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace."



Starmer's emotional statement followed a weekend spent mulling his future with his family at Chequers, the prime minister's country residence.



While his decision remained unclear early on Monday, ministerial allies and Number 10 staff gathered in Downing Street shortly before 9:30 am (0830 GMT) in an indication Starmer was preparing to announce his resignation.



Starmer's decision to stand down means Labour will now hold a contest to choose his successor, with Andy Burnham seen as the frontrunner.



The former Greater Manchester mayor is expected to arrive in Westminster to be sworn in as a member of parliament on Monday afternoon after winning the Makerfield by-election.



Former health secretary Wes Streeting is also expected to put himself forward as a candidate.



