North Korean state media accuses US, West of fueling concerns over 'revival of Nazism'

The North Korean state media on Monday accused the US and other Western countries of fueling concerns over "the revival of Nazism," on the anniversary of Nazi Germany's invasion of the former Soviet Union in World War II.

Condemning the US and the West, state-run Korean Central News Agency, in an article, claimed "modern-day Nazi forces" have reemerged, heightening global concern over what it described as a challenge to the future of humanity.

"The danger of neo-Nazism is being highlighted more seriously through the current situation in Ukraine," it said, adding: "It cannot be separated from the schemes of the US and the West, which have strongly defended and supported Ukraine on the international stage."

Pyongyang has vowed to "firmly thwart the imperialists' attempts to revive Nazism" to "safeguard sovereignty, security and international justice."

Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941, and Russia marks the date as a national memorial day.

Over the past decade, Russia and North Korea have developed a comprehensive strategic partnership formalized by a treaty in 2024. The two countries pledged mutual military support if either comes under attack by a third party.

In August 2025, North Korea sent around 1,000 military engineers to Russia's Kursk region to assist Russian forces in clearing land mines planted during fighting with Ukrainian troops.

The deployment followed an earlier dispatch of an estimated 15,000 combat troops to support Russia's war effort, according to South Korea's spy agency, which claims that North Korea lost 2,000 troops in the war.