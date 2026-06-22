News World Israeli airstrike kills schoolgirl in Gaza City - sources

Israeli airstrike kills schoolgirl in Gaza City - sources

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Monday that an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the heart of Gaza City has left a schoolgirl dead and multiple people wounded.

DPA WORLD Published June 22,2026 Subscribe

A schoolgirl was killed and several other people were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the centre of Gaza City on Monday, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.



Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was attacked with four missiles and that the occupants had escaped. An image published by WAFA showed a severely damaged car surrounded by people.



The Palestinian Ministry of Education expressed sorrow over the death of the high school student, saying that students had repeatedly been among the victims of Israeli attacks in recent weeks.



It called on the international community to urgently press for a halt to Israeli attacks and better protection for pupils, teachers and educational institutions.



There have been repeated violations of a ceasefire that has been in force in the Gaza Strip since October last year. The health authority said that more than 1,000 people have been killed since the ceasefire went into effect.











