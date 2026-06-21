Ukraine attack kills five as Crimea halts public fuel sales

Four people were killed and 28 wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian-controlled peninsula of ⁠Crimea, the Russian-installed ⁠governor said.

Separately, local authorities in Russia's Krasnodar region said a Ukrainian drone attack on an ⁠oil transport facility, confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, killed one person on a passenger ferry and set an oil terminal ablaze.

The Russian Defence Ministry said 239 Ukrainian drones had been shot down overnight.

Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov said ⁠fuel ⁠stations across the peninsula suspended sales to the public and businesses, with supplies restricted to government agencies responsible for essential services and security.

Ukraine has recently intensified drone attacks on Crimea, home to Russia's Black Sea ⁠Fleet, targeting the peninsula's supply routes and triggering a fuel crisis as the holiday season starts.

A local power grid operator reported outages in several areas after damage to electricity networks, ⁠while ‌ferry traffic across ‌the Kerch Strait, separating ⁠Crimea from the ‌Krasnodar region, was temporarily suspended.

Authorities also halted traffic on the ⁠bridge linking Crimea with ⁠Russia's Krasnodar region for more than ⁠nine hours, leaving 11 trains running behind schedule.









