Turkish parliament speaker to host NATO parliamentary summit in Istanbul

Türkiye's Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus will host the NATO parliamentary summit in Istanbul on June 28-29, the parliament said on Sunday.

The summit will bring together parliamentary speakers and delegation heads from NATO member countries ahead of the leaders summit, which is scheduled to take place in the capital Ankara on July 7-8.

The Istanbul gathering is expected to be attended by parliamentary speakers and delegation heads from the alliance's 32 member states, as well as NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) President Marcos Perestrello, members of the NATO PA Bureau, and other senior representatives.

Organized by the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in cooperation with host countries since 2024, the summit serves as a platform for consultations and exchanges of views at the parliamentary level before NATO leaders meet.

The event also aims to strengthen parliamentary coordination and dialogue among allied countries.

The Istanbul meeting will be the third NATO parliamentary summit following previous gatherings in the US and Belgium.

The session of the NATO parliament speakers summit is scheduled to be held at Dolmabahce Palace on June 29, where parliamentary speakers and delegation heads are expected to address participants.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet participants during the official luncheon hosted as part of the summit and deliver remarks.

Participants are also scheduled to visit the Baykar National Technology Center, where they will be briefed on the company's activities, defense technology projects, and innovative initiatives.