Thousands gather for summer solstice as UK braces for major heatwave

Thousands gathered to celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Sunday as the United Kingdom braces to bake in a heatwave that could see record-breaking temperatures.



The Met Office said the heat is expected to peak at about 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday, sparking weather warnings, health alerts and concerns for vulnerable people.



Forecasters have said there is "growing confidence" this week could break the record for the hottest June temperature of 35.6C, which was set in 1976 in Southampton.



On Sunday morning, a crowd of more than 20,000 people flocked to Stonehenge and Avebury in Wiltshire to see the sun rise at 4:25 am (0325 GMT) on the longest day of the year, according to English Heritage.



Visitors, some wearing flower head-dresses, touched the ancient monument and cheered as the glowing sun peeked over the misty horizon.



Meanwhile, Europe is also sweltering under the heatwave, with temperatures forecast to hit 37C in Rome and 39C in Madrid on Monday.



In France, highs of 40C are expected on Sunday, with Monday likely to be even hotter as emergency services and military forces have been put on wildfire alert.



Public alcohol consumption restrictions have also been put in place by French authorities and some outdoor sporting events cancelled.



In the UK, Sunday is expected to be a "fine, bright day" and dry for most except for potential showers in north-east England, Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said in an online forecast.



Highs of 31C are forecast in London along with 27C in Cardiff and 21C in Scotland and Northern Ireland.



Monday will be a "cloudier day overall", with temperatures expected to reach up to 32C with humidity forecast to rise throughout the week, he said.



"It's particularly across central southern regions, where we have an extreme heat warning, an amber extreme heat warning issued, where we could see quite widely amongst the population some heat-related impacts throughout the week," Mr Vautrey said.



"Temperatures climbing towards the mid-30s in places, that is quite exceptional for June."



An amber extreme heat warning has been issued by the weather service for Monday and Tuesday for most of southern England, south-eastern and eastern Wales, and much of the Midlands.



The alert flags potential health impacts for people vulnerable to extreme heat and heat-related issues for the wider population, as well as a potential increase in water safety incidents.



People in the alert area are advised to drink plenty of fluids and to keep out of the sun, and avoid exercising between 11 am and 3 pm, the Met Office said.



The heat comes after at least 15 people died after getting into trouble in open water during a hot spell in May.



Samantha Hughes, national water safety partner at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, said: "With warmer weather approaching, it's important to remember that the water is still cold.



"Entering it unexpectedly can lead to cold water shock, causing a sudden increase in breathing and heart rate, which may trigger panic."



On Saturday, the UK's highest temperature of 27.7C was measured in Writtle, near Chelmsford in Essex.



