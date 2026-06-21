Matters between US, Iran have advanced 'greatly,' says Pakistan's foreign minister

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that issues between the US and Iran have advanced "greatly."

In an interview with Al Arabiya during his visit to Cairo, Dar expressed "trust" that both sides would ultimately reach a final agreement.

He added that the next phase of negotiations between Washington and Tehran would be "more difficult."

Dar said that it was agreed to reduce the enrichment level of Iran's nuclear stockpile and that the two sides reached a conclusion that diplomacy was the solution.

He also said no transit fees would be imposed in the Strait of Hormuz during the 60-day period, adding that there would be no charges for either "transit" or "services."

Dar further said that three technical teams are currently in Switzerland to discuss the nuclear issue, frozen Iranian assets and the situation in Lebanon.

US and Iranian delegations are in Switzerland for talks, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to end months of conflict in the Middle East and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks in Burgenstock are led by US Vice President JD Vance, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side, under Pakistani mediation.





