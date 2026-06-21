Like fathers, like sons: Norway at the World Cup

Norway want to continue their good start into the World Cup and Erling Haaland leads a trio of players who have an extra incentive.



The fathers of Haaland, Alexander Sørloth and Kristian Thorstvedt were on the Norwegian team that went out in the group stage of the 1994 tournament that was also held in the United States.



The sons of Alf-Inge 'Alfie' Haaland, Gøran Sørloth and Erik Thorstvedt now hope to go further after an impressive opening 4-1 victory against Iraq.



They continue on Monday against Senegal where they could clinch a place in the knock-out rounds. Norway complete the group stage on Friday against top contenders France.



The memories of 1994 are there and Haaland was amused when confronted with photos of his father from that time.



"He looks so young. I have never seen him with such long hair," said Haaland, who also has followed his dad by playing for Manchester City.



Haaland is Norway's biggest star but Sørloth and Thorstvedt are also important.



Atletico Madrid's Sørloth said recently it is "simply great" to play a World Cup like his father, stating that "he has taught me everything I know about football."



Sørloth said his first World Cup memory is of the 2002 tournament in Japan and South Korea which took place when the family was on holiday in Denmark. He recalled "how excited I was to watch the World Cup with my father."



The class of 2026 is generating plenty of excitement in Norway.



They will have royal support on Monday in New Jersey as heriditary princess Ingrid Alexandra and price Sverre Magnus, the children of crown prince Haakon and crown princess Mette-Marit, are to be in attendance.



The rowing routine of their fans leaning on their Viking ancestors has even spread into Norway's parliament when on Thursday MPs from all parties engaged in this show of support for the team.



