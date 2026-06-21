Iranian, Swiss foreign ministers meet ahead of US-Iran talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis met in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday ahead of planned US-Iran talks at the venue later in the day.

Araghchi met with Cassis "in the first official program of the Iranian delegation in Switzerland," Iran's state-run news agency IRNA said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told IRNA that the Iranian delegation will hold several meetings during the day, including with Pakistani and Qatari delegations, who act as mediators.

"In the afternoon, quadrilateral meetings will be held between delegations from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, in the presence of representatives from Qatar and Pakistan," Baqaei said.

Earlier, US and Iranian delegations arrived in Switzerland for technical negotiations under a memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday to end the months-long Middle East conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks in Burgenstock will be led by US Vice President JD Vance, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Araghchi on the Iranian side, under Pakistani mediation.





