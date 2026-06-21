Iranian side 'very straight', handled crisis to de-escalate: Pakistani Premier Sharif

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday described the Iranian side as "very straight" and said its leadership had handled the Middle East crisis with "a sense of dignity" in efforts to de-escalate tensions during ongoing talks in Switzerland.

"They genuinely mean promoting peace in the region," Sharif told reporters.

"So is (US) President (Donald) Trump. I have no second thought about the fact that he is the man of peace. He has demonstrated that during the war between Pakistan and India, when the two countries were very close to a nuclear flashpoint," he added.

Sharif is in Switzerland as the United States and Iranian delegations hold technical negotiations following the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday aimed at ending months of conflict in the Middle East and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks in Burgenstock are led by US Vice President JD Vance and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side, under Pakistani mediation.