Iran says $6 bln frozen assets in Qatar will be released as part of preliminary deal with US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that $6 billion in frozen assets in Qatar will be returned to Tehran as part of a preliminary deal between Iran and the US.

"With the start of the talks, the $6 billion we have in Qatar will be released," Pezeshkian said in a statement carried by the state broadcaster IRIB.

"What is certain is that we will never give up our right to enrich uranium, and the other side will be forced to accept it," he added.

US and Iranian delegations arrived early in Switzerland for technical negotiations under a memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday to end the months-long Middle East conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks in Burgenstock will be led by US Vice President JD Vance, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side, under Pakistani mediation.